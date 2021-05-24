2nd body found at Phoenix park; unclear if deaths connected

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a second body has been found at Papago Park in Phoenix, but it's unclear if the two cases are related.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. Sunday for an unknown issue at the popular hiking park.

When police arrived, they met up with the caller who directed them to a possible dead person.

Officers searched the area and found the body on one of the trails. Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police say another body was found in a pond at the south end of the park less than a mile from the location of the first body.

Police have called in a dive team to recover that body.

The names, ages and genders of the deceased weren't immediately available.