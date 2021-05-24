Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

2nd body found at Phoenix park; unclear if deaths connected

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 10:17 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 01:17:40-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a second body has been found at Papago Park in Phoenix, but it's unclear if the two cases are related.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. Sunday for an unknown issue at the popular hiking park.

When police arrived, they met up with the caller who directed them to a possible dead person.

Officers searched the area and found the body on one of the trails. Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police say another body was found in a pond at the south end of the park less than a mile from the location of the first body.

Police have called in a dive team to recover that body.

The names, ages and genders of the deceased weren't immediately available.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.