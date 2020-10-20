Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

$26K reward for tips leading to arrest in Buckeye cold case

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:37 PM, Oct 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-20 01:37:24-04

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Buckeye police are offering a $26,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a 2007 double homicide case.

The bodies of 21-year-old Santana Monique Armijo and 28-year-old Michael Martinez were found in a desert area north of Interstate 10.

Police say it's believed the two victims were killed elsewhere and then dumped where their bodies were discovered. Detectives began reviewing the cold case in January 2019.

A major crimes unit was created this past summer.

The unit was tasked with reexamining unsolved homicides, including the killings of Martinez and Armijo.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.