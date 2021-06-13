2-year-old Tempe boy dies after being found in swimming pool

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy in Tempe has died after drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

A Tempe police spokesman said a call about a child drowning was made around 8 p.m. Saturday. The boy had been found floating in the pool.

Both firefighters and police responded to the scene. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the circumstances that led the child going into the swimming pool are under investigation.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue stressed the importance of supervising children near swimming pools at all times.