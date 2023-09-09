Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

2-year-old boy dies after falling into pool

The boy died early Saturday morning
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
2yo drowning call Avondale 107th Ave Thomas 9/8
Posted at 3:25 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 18:25:05-04

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — A child is dead after falling into a swimming pool in the West Valley.

Just before 3:45 p.m. Friday, Avondale police say they were alerted to a drowning call near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a two-year-old boy had already been pulled from the pool prior to their arrival.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Early Saturday morning, the boy died at the hospital, according to Avondale Police.

The drowning is under investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!