2 women cited in fight inside Scottsdale Bath & Body Works

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two women have been cited for their involvement in a fight inside a Scottsdale Bath & Body Works store that gained attention on social media.

Scottsdale police said Monday that 25-year-old Briana Johnson and 45-year- old Johlyn O'Daniel were given citations for assault and disorderly conduct before leaving the shop.

A scuffle broke out on Saturday in the store, which is inside Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Someone posted video of part of the tussle on Twitter.

The video has been viewed more than 10 million times. Police say says the fight was over shoppers' places in the checkout line.