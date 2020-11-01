Menu

2 people killed, DPS trooper hurt in Chandler freeway crash

Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-01 14:14:11-05

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper injured in a freeway crash in Chandler.

DPS officials say a passenger car ran into the trooper's patrol vehicle from behind Saturday afternoon on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

They say the trooper was investigating a single-vehicle collision in the area and was sitting in his vehicle when the crash occurred.

DPS says a man who driving the car and his female passenger died in the crash.

Their names, ages and hometowns weren't immediately released.

The trooper was being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash was under investigation and DPS officials say driver impairment hasn't been ruled out.

