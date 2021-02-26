Menu

2 men sue Phoenix, Scottsdale over Giants training complex

Posted at 4:04 PM, Feb 26, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Two Arizona residents are suing the cities of Phoenix and Scottsdale over the development of the San Francisco Giants' year-round training facility in Papago Park.

The Arizona Republic reported Friday that Arthur Deal and Lasse Norgaard-Larsen said in their claim that the cities unlawfully leased the land in Papago Park to the baseball team.

Phoenix and Scottsdale filed motions to dismiss the complaint earlier this month. City officials say they are optimistic their legal argument will win.

The men acknowledged that the training facility is close to completion and that little can be done to halt construction.

The facility is scheduled to open after renovations finish in March.

