2 killed in plane crash near Williams, Arizona

WILLIAMS, AZ — Coconino County officials say two people were killed in a plane crash Sunday.

Deputies received a call about an overdue aircraft around 6 p.m. Sunday after a family member said the occupants of the plane, Timothy Michael Gill, 37, and Joylani Roseann Kamalu, 38, of Vista, California, had not reported for work.

The plane reportedly departed from Sedona and was supposed to arrive at the Grand Canyon Airport.

Search teams were able to determine a last-known location for the flight. Around 1:40 a.m. Monday, it was located crashed in a wooded area near Williams Airport.

The two people inside the plane were confirmed dead.

The investigation is underway.