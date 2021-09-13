Watch
2 children pulled from swimming pool still critical

Posted at 5:23 PM, Sep 12, 2021
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two hospitalized toddlers remain in critical condition Sunday, the day after they were found in an unresponsive condition at a residential pool in a Phoenix suburb.

The Buckeye Police Department says that three children in all were at the pool. Police said Sunday that hospital officials were ready to release a 1-year-old whose health was listed in fair condition.

It wasn't clear how long the children had been submerged in the pool, which officials said wasn't fenced.

Police say a man was inside the home when the children were in the pool.

An investigation is underway.

