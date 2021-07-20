2 arrested, 1 more sought in Phoenix teen's murder

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man and a boy have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl earlier this month and they're searching for a third suspect.

Police say 17-year-old Itzel Espinoza was found dead inside a car that was parked in an alley in the early morning hours of July 3.

They say a 19-year-old man was arrested last Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder by facilitation and a 16-year-old boy is facing a charge of abandonment of a body.

Police say the third suspect is an 18-year-old woman who allegedly shot the teenage girl.