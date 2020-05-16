A Phoenix man and woman, along with 14 dogs, were killed in a crash in Idaho while transporting dozens of shelter animals to Canada to be adopted, officials say.

Idaho State Police say the crash occurred on Interstate 15 at around 6 a.m. Friday, when the pair's large Ford Econoline box truck veered onto the left shoulder of the road and collided with an embankment.

Passenger Ann Watson, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 40-year-old Christopher Kracht, was airlifted to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police say there were no other vehicles involved in the collision and it is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0079.JPG

Watson was the founder of Who Saved Who Rescue, a non-profit dog rescue organization out of Phoenix.

She and Kracht were transporting 48 dogs to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for adoption.

It is believed all of the animals were kenneled inside the truck at the time of the crash, police say. Fourteen were killed, 18 others were located, and 16 are currently unaccounted for.

The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue in Idaho, as well as other veterinarians in the area, are now caring for the dogs that were found at the scene, before they are transported to Canada.

There has been a GoFundMe account created for Ann Watson.