PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 14-year-old boy who was involved in a fight with other males at a central Phoenix light rail station has died after being stabbed.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams says officers arrested a 30-year-old woman who they say stabbed the boy Friday night and booked her into jail on a 2nd degree murder charge.

The fight involved several males and Williams says at some point Priscilla Urqualla fatally stabbed Quortez Conley.

She was arrested at the scene.