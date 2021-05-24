Watch
$12.8 billion Arizona budget that slashes taxes introduced

PHOENIX (AP) — A $12.8 billion spending plan for the coming budget year that slashes income taxes by 25% over three years has been introduced in the Arizona Legislature.

The bills filed Monday also shield the wealthy from having to directly pay a new surcharge to boost education spending.

The fate of the deal hammered out between Republican leaders of the House and Senate and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was murky as some Republicans expressed concerns about various components and all Democrats were solidly opposed to the $1.5 billion per year income tax cut.

