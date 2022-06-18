1 killed, 1 injured in Buckeye plane crash

BUCKEYE, AZ — One person has died and another is injured after a plane crash in Buckeye.

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to an area just outside of the Buckeye Munipical Airport for reports of an aircraft down.

Josh was flying over the crash on his Paramotor. He later called 911. pic.twitter.com/fKpBdH2svs — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeABC15) June 18, 2022

The Buckeye Police Department says a small plane went down with two people on board.

One of them was pronounced dead while the second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been called in to investigate the cause.