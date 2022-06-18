Watch
1 killed, 1 injured in Buckeye plane crash

One person has died and another is injured after a small plane crash in Buckeye.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jun 18, 2022
BUCKEYE, AZ — One person has died and another is injured after a plane crash in Buckeye.

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to an area just outside of the Buckeye Munipical Airport for reports of an aircraft down.

The Buckeye Police Department says a small plane went down with two people on board.

One of them was pronounced dead while the second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been called in to investigate the cause.

