1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into a Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead and two other people are injured after a car crashed into a bus stop in northwest Phoenix.

Police say it appears the driver of the car lost control while trying to avoid another vehicle and slammed into the bus stop shortly after noon Tuesday.

They say a woman and two men were at the bus stop at the time of the accident.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the woman is in extremely critical condition while the man suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the drivers of both vehicles weren't injured and remained at the scene to talk to investigators.