Plane owned by Vince Neil crashes at Scottsdale Airport, killing one

A jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil crashed at Scottsdale Airport on Monday afternoon, killing one person and injuring four others.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. when the small jet veered off the runway and collided with a larger plane, airport officials said. Authorities believe the jet’s left main landing gear failed upon touchdown, leading to the crash.

Neil was not aboard at the time, a representative confirmed in a statement late Monday. However, according to TMZ, his girlfriend was one of the surviving passengers.

Four people were on the arriving jet, while one person was inside the larger aircraft on the ground. Scottsdale fire officials said one person died, three were hospitalized with various injuries, and another declined treatment.

The jet is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, LLC, a company based in Franklin, Tennessee. Incorporation records from the Wyoming Secretary of State list Neil as the company’s president.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.