Sierra Vista man arrested on child sex charges

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Sierra Vista Police have arrested a man on three felony charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

Corporal Marco Madrid, spokesperson for the department, says that 59-year-old David Frodsham was arrested on April 21, after a search warrant was served at his home in the 1200 block of Sunflower Way.

Frodsham was connected to a person of interest in a federal investigation into the transfer of child pornography over the internet.

Madrid says that based on information obtained in this investigation, police obtained a warrant for Frodsham’s home. Numerous items from the scene and additional evidence gathered from other sources led to his arrest.

Frodsham turned himself in on Thursday after consulting with his attorney.

Madrid says Frodsham is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor, conspiracy to commit sexual conduct with a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Anyone with information concerning any possible unidentified victims is asked to contact Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.