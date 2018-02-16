Phoenix High School student arrested after having loaded gun at school

PHOENIX - Police say a 16-year-old Sierra Linda High School student was arrested after a loaded handgun was found in his possession on campus Thursday.

A school resource officer reportedly arrested the student after campus security received a tip from another student.

Phoenix police say the student told them he had the gun for personal security and had no issues with anyone at the school.

He was detained at the Juvenile Correctional Center.

Sierra Linda High School is located near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

In a separate incident, a student was arrested at a Scottsdale high school Thursday after a gun was found in a car.