Sedona jeep tour vehicle involved in rollover crash

SEDONA, AZ - Three people are in the hospital after a tour jeep in Sedona was involved in a serious crash.

Sedona Fire District said the crash happened on State Route 89A near Page Springs Road on Saturday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a tour jeep that rolled over, carrying six passengers.

The driver of the jeep was transported via helicopter to a Flagstaff hospital with serious injuries. Two passengers were transported to a hospital in Cottonwood. Four other passengers refused treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.