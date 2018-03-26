Sedona jeep tour vehicle involved in rollover crash

SEDONA, AZ - Three people are in the hospital after a tour jeep in Sedona was involved in a serious crash.

Sedona Fire District said the crash happened on State Route 89A near Page Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. 

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a tour jeep that rolled over, carrying six passengers. 

The driver of the jeep was transported via helicopter to a Flagstaff hospital with serious injuries. Two passengers were transported to a hospital in Cottonwood. Four other passengers refused treatment. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

