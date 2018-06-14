REPORT: One in three Phoenix-area jobs are at high risk of automation

PHOENIX - One in three Phoenix-area jobs are at "high risk" of automation, according to a recent report by think tank New America and market analytics company Burning Glass Technologies.

Nearly 650,000 workers are employed in jobs classified in the most vulnerable category, and around 540,000 -- or 29% of total jobs -- are considered "moderate risk."

The report "doesn't mean they're all necessarily going to go away, some might just change dramatically," New America senior fellow Megan Garcia told ABC15. Click HERE to read the full report.

Among the jobs considered high risk:

- Retail salesperson

-Cashiers

-Food service workers

-Waiters

-Groundskeepers

-Office clerks

-Secretaries

Among the jobs considered low risk:

-Teachers

-Nurses

-Software Developers

-First-line supervisors

"The people who have the kind of human-based skills that computers are not so good at -- like being creative, leading people, or interpersonal skills -- those are really the people who are going to do well and survive no matter what happens with their job," Garcia said.

New America recently held a summit with Valley leaders to discuss the report and possible solutions.

