Tempe police are looking for the guardians of a child who was found wandering alone Tuesday morning.

The child, about four or five years old, was found around 5:50 a.m. near Loop 101 and Apache Boulevard, police say. Citizens reportedly found the child naked and alone.

Police searched the area for where the child may belong but were not able to locate a family or guardian.

The boy is said to be non-verbal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 480-350-8311.