Cox customers report internet outage around the Valley due to arson fire pole damage

Some Cox users are experiencing an internet outage in the Phoenix area after a fire investigation, and Cox says there is no estimated time of restoration.

A spokesperson for Cox says on Wednesday evening, "an APS pole in Phoenix that housed Cox network was set on fire and burned several thousand fiber connections, which feed customer services." The company noted that the fire was the result of arson, but Phoenix Fire Department has not yet provided information on the fire.

Customers started contacting the company overnight, saying the outage started late Wednesday night. On Twitter, Cox responded to some customers saying, "Some customers are experiencing a service interruption. Our engineers are working to restore services as quickly as possible. At this time, we do not have an estimated time for repair. We apologize for this impact."

The Cox spokesperson also told ABC15 Thursday morning, "The Cox team was immediately deployed to the site and has been working all night to repair, and will be bring back services to impacted customers throughout the day."

Cox says you can check your account and area to see if you are impacted by the outage online.

Down Detector, a website that tracks outages and issues on various websites and services, had more than 100 reports of outages in the Valley around 9 p.m. Wednesday, with more reports into Thursday morning.

The number of customers impacted by this outage is not yet known, but there have also been reports of outages in other parts of the southwest United States.