Police fatally shoot person in Casa Grande

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting involving officers with the Casa Grande Police Department.

The department released initial information on Twitter Friday morning saying that a "suspect was shot and pronounced deceased on scene."

Critical Incident: The Casa Grande Police Department is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting. The suspect was shot and pronounced deceased on scene. There were no injuries to Officers or any other community members. More info will be provided as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/7Y6LUOy6wU — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) October 23, 2020

Information about the person killed or what led up to the shooting hasn't been released.

No officers were injured. An investigation remains ongoing.