Police fatally shoot person in Casa Grande

Posted at 6:44 AM, Oct 23, 2020
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting involving officers with the Casa Grande Police Department.

The department released initial information on Twitter Friday morning saying that a "suspect was shot and pronounced deceased on scene."

Information about the person killed or what led up to the shooting hasn't been released.

No officers were injured. An investigation remains ongoing.

