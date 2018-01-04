Queen Creek woman warning others about man who allegedly followed her daughters home

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A Queen Creek neighborhood is on alert after a man was seen allegedly following a couple of teenage girls home.

A woman took to Facebook on Tuesday to warn others, after she says a man followed her daughters home and approached them in the family's driveway. According to the woman, the unknown man refused to let the girls go inside.

The woman says one of her daughters called 911 and the man initially left, but returned a short time later and attempted to come inside their house. She returned home with her husband to find the man on her porch and he immediately left.

According to the woman, multiple neighbors have reported similar incidents with the same man. He was allegedly seen driving around parks, and attempted to approach another group of girls outside of a nearby grocery store.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they received a report about the incident, but as of now, there is no indication that a crime has been committed. Based on the security photo that was shared with them, they do have a good description of the man, but they're not identifying him as a suspect for any crimes.

As a precaution, MCSO is increasing their patrols in the neighborhood.

The man was seen in a white Chevy Silverado with a California license plate. No additional information was released.