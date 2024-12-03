Watch Now
Puerto Peñasco gets its first Walmart Supercenter

Tucson travelers heading to the sunny beaches of Puerto Peñasco now have another resource for sunscreen, snacks and water toys for the kids.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica has opened its first Walmart Supercenter in Rocky Point.

The center is located on Blvd. Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez 112, and takes up an estimated 5,700 square meters (61,000 square feet) of space. It offers a long list of amenities for tourists and locals alike, including self-checkout lanes, a pickup service, a Walmart Benefits program, and a health program.

The center employs 129 people and has incorporated its own wastewater treatment plant into its operation, in addition to photovoltaic panels in the parking lot.

