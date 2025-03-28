Former Arizona AG Mark Brnovich tapped to be next U.S. Ambassador to Serbia

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has been tapped to be the next United States Ambassador to Serbia.

President Trump made the announcement on Truth Social Friday.

"As the son of refugees who fled communism, Mark will be a strong advocate for Freedom, and always put AMERICA FIRST." Trump said about Brnovich.

Brnovich was elected Arizona's Attorney General in 2014 after besting then Attorney General now Superintendent Tom Horne in the primary and Democrat Felicia Rotellini in November.

He unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022. He lost in the primary to Blake Masters.

Brnovich is a first-generation American whose parents are both ethnically Serbian. The family emigrated to Phoenix when he was young.