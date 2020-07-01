Tucson City leaders suspend controversial 'police interference' law

TUCSON, Ariz. — Before taking on the budget, Tucson City Council took on a controversial law they passed back in April.

That law would prohibit people from interfering with police, even potentially making it illegal to record them, within certain boundaries.

On Tuesday, the Council voted to suspend that rule and will vote whether or not to repeal it altogether at their next Council meeting.

On the budget, Mayor Regina Romero said in January the City projected a significant budget surplus, but due to COVID-19 it's expected to have possible deficit.

On that note the Council adopted a budget proposal Tuesday night.

Part of the proposal suggests using more than $53-million of a $66-million reserve fund and some of the coronavirus-related Federal aid package to make up for the losses.

To reassure the Council, Mayor Romero brought up discussions of a possible second federal aid package from Washington.

"It also will include more direct funding for cities and towns."

There are limits to what cities can spend funds from their first aid package and how long they have to spend it.

"There's also discussion of getting rid of the December 31st deadline for expenditure of the 'CARES' first package," Romero said.

The Council will vote on a final budget on July 21st.