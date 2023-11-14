Tucsonans urge Rep. Juan Ciscomani to avoid a government shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonpartisan group of Tucsonans held a rally Monday urging District 6 Representative Juan Ciscomani to vote in favor of a bill avoiding a government shutdown.

Congress has a Friday, Nov. 17 deadline to avoid leaving millions of federal workers working without pay. Apparently, this pay freeze wouldn't make any exceptions, including military personal.

"We're here to remind our congressman that we cannot use our veterans as a pawn in this game," Ryan Kelly, an organizing specialist for the Arizona AFL-CIO, told KGUN 9.

"A lot of people don't realize that, you know, federal workers, of course, span the country and over a third of those workers are veterans themselves. And so when we have a government shutdown, we're hurting veterans directly," said Kelly.

The financial status of the U.S. remains debatable as some economic agencies like the Moody's Investors Service deceasing the nation's status from "stable" to "negative." Alhough U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen openly disagreed with this declaration, respected outlets like Forbes showed its support for Moody's perspective.

READ MORE:

