Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical News

Actions

Trump credits new border wall with stopping migrants, virus

President Donald Trump is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to celebrate construction of more than 200 miles of wall and remind voters of progress he’s made toward one his 2016 campaign promises. Photo via AP.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jun 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-23 16:17:15-04

YUMA, Arizona (AP) — President Donald Trump is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to celebrate construction of more than 200 miles of wall and remind voters of progress he’s made toward one his 2016 campaign promises.

Trump credits the wall with stopping not just illegal immigration but also the coronavirus. He says the wall “stopped COVID, it stopped everything."

But his visit played out as top public health officials in Washington were testifying about the ongoing threat posed by the coronovirus and singling out Arizona as one of the states now experiencing a surge in cases.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson