Trump credits new border wall with stopping migrants, virus

YUMA, Arizona (AP) — President Donald Trump is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to celebrate construction of more than 200 miles of wall and remind voters of progress he’s made toward one his 2016 campaign promises.

Trump credits the wall with stopping not just illegal immigration but also the coronavirus. He says the wall “stopped COVID, it stopped everything."

But his visit played out as top public health officials in Washington were testifying about the ongoing threat posed by the coronovirus and singling out Arizona as one of the states now experiencing a surge in cases.

