NYPD officers kneel with protestors

Officers took a knee alongside protesters in Queens and in Times Square on Sunday as the crowds cheered.

In Queens, video shows three officers chant the names of black people who had been killed by police. There was a moment of silence after they finished reading the list.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's easy to miss moments like these.

"It’s easy to think nothing can change. But step by step change is happening," he tweeted. "This is what happens when police and community see each other’s humanity."

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also responded to the moment.

"We need more of this, to see and hear each other, to work together, to recognize that our differences are our strength," he tweeted.

Video from several hours later showed officers take a knee in Times Square. One officer hugged a protester after he stood up.