Jo Jorgensen named Libertarian Presidential nominee

Posted at 10:54 PM, May 23, 2020
Former Vice President candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen was named the Libertarian Party's 2020 presidential nominee during the party's nominating convention Saturday night.

The convention was held online and included 12 hours of debate and four rounds of balloting.

Jorgensen is also the party's first female Presidential nominee.

She won the nomination with 51 percent of the vote. The final ballot was a three-way race between Jorgensen, Jacob Hornberger and Vermin Supreme.

According to her campaign website, Jorgensen last ran for public office in 1996, as the Libertarian Vice-Presidential Nominee with Harry Browne.

