Governor Katie Hobbs signs abortion rights petition

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has signed a petition Tuesday to put abortion access on the 2024 ballot.

Fellow democrats, Republican and independent politicians joined the Democratic governor as she signed it.

Arizona for Abortion Access started the push to make abortion a constitutional right. They have until July 3, 2024 to collect nearly 384,000 valid signatures.

Gov. Hobbs previously signed an executive order banning county prosecutors from bringing abortion-related cases to court.

Meanwhile, in two weeks, the Arizona Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the state's 1864 abortion ban law.