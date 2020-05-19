Menu

WATCH: Pima County Recorder shows process for verifying mail-in ballots

(credit: Pima County Recorder&#39;s Office/YouTube)
Collecting mail-in ballots in Pima County
Posted at 4:17 PM, May 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-19 19:17:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Recorder's Office is offering a look behind the curtain of the process in counting mail-in ballots.

A video the county posted to its YouTube page shows workers with the recorder's office collecting the ballots from post offices, bringing them to its headquarters, verifying signatures and recording votes.

Watch the full video in the player at this link: https://youtu.be/p5OYJpMn6Wc

In Arizona, anyone can request to vote by mail in any election for any reason. There are three ways to request access to a mail-in ballot:

