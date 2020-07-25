Voters to receive sample ballots in mail for Aug. 4 Primary Election

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Elections Department announced Friday it has started mailing 150,000 sample ballots for the August 4 Primary Election to voter households that have not requested an early ballot.

According to a news release from Pima County, voters who are affiliated with a political party will get a sample ballot based on their party affiliation, and voters who are not associated with a political party will receive a sample ballot for each party.

Those who did not register to vote by the deadline July 6 cannot participate in the primary election. Those who want to vote in the November 3 General Election must register by the deadline October 5, which can be completed online.

Registered voters who want to vote early, but did not request an early voters ballot, can visit an early voting site through July 31. Voters who prefer to wait until election day to vote can find your polling place on the sample ballot or visit the Polling Place Locator. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. on August 4.

Voters who have already mailed in their ballot can track it by visiting the Pima County Recorder's site.

For any more information about the primary election or voting requirements, visit here.