Voter registration extension in Arizona remains in place

Posted at 12:06 PM, Oct 08, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The court-ordered extension of Arizona’s voter registration deadline remains in place, at least for now.

An appeals court rejected a bid by Republican organizations to put on hold a ruling that pushed back the deadline from Wednesday to Oct. 23 because of the pandemic.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it had doubts about the GOP groups' ability as private parties to try to get the lower-court ruling put on hold while they appeal it.

The court will reconsider the request after it rules on the state of Arizona’s request to join the Republican groups in the appeal.

