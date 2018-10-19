Republican Pierson likely to challenge Grijalva in District 3

Joey Greaber
4:21 AM, Aug 29, 2018
16 mins ago

The primary election for the 3rd Congressional District of Arizona was held Tuesday.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - The primary election for the 3rd Congressional District of Arizona was held Tuesday.

Incumbent Raul Grijalva, who was first elected in 2002, received the Democratic nomination with a victory of write-in candidate Joshua Garcia.

Nicolas Pierson had a hefty lead over candidates Sergio Arellano and Edna San Miguel for the Republican nomination.

The 3rd District is located in the southern portion and southwestern corner of Arizona.

The general election is Nov. 6, 2018.

RELATED

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top