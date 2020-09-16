Registered voters in Pima County top 600,000 for first time in history

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Recorder's Office announced Tuesday registered voters in Pima County has topped 600,000 for the first time in history.

As of September 15, the total number of registered voters in the county is 602,697. The total number of voters for the 2016 Presidential Election was 543,509, according to the Recorder's Office.

On Friday, Sep. 11, the Recorder’s Office mailed about 118,000 application forms to voters who normally vote at the polls. Those planning to vote at the polls don't need to return the form.

The deadline to register to vote is October 5 and the deadline to request a ballot by mail is October 23.

Voters can confirm that they are on the Permanent Early Voting List or requested a ballot by mail for the 2020 General Election, here. Voters may also request a ballot by mail by calling 520-724-4330.

To register to vote, click here.