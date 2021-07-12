Quick facts: Tucson City Council Aug. 3 primary election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson's All-Mail In August 3rd Primary has city council candidates in three wards up for re-election.

Quick Facts:

July 7: Early voting begins.

July 23: Last day to request a ballot by mail.

July 27: Deadline to mail in your ballot.

You can still vote in person at locations in Wards 3, 5 and 6, and you can drop off ballots at the Election Services Department on 800 E. 12th St.

Karen Uhlich was appointed to Ward 3 after Paul Durham resigned last year. There are two democratic candidates vying to replace him, and one independent. Kevin Dahl faces Juan Francisco Padres in the Democratic primary.

The winner will face Independent Lucy Libosha.

Ward 5 incumbent Richard Fimbres is unchallenged.

Ward 6 has three Democratic candidates and one independent. Incumbent Democrat Steve Kozachik is facing challengers Andres Portela and Miranda Schubert.

The winner faces independent Val Romero.