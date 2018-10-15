Tucson, AZ - Kyrsten Sinema is the democratic candidate for senate. She says being from Tucson helps her identify with the issues facing Southern Arizona.

"Tucson and Southern Arizona are in my blood and my heart and Southern Arizona has needs that are different from other parts of the state."

Sinema says military bases, water and trade are key to Southern Arizona's success.

"So in particular, ensuring that we're protecting our military bases both at Fort Huachuca and Davis Monthan are incredibly important, paying close attention to the issues around water, which are incredibly important in Southern Arizona and being smart about border security, commerce and trade."

Across the state, Sinema says the number one issue is healthcare. During her last six years in congress, Sinema says she has worked to fix parts of healthcare that are broken.

"So making it easier for small businesses to keep their healthcare coverage and not have to pay more. Stopping harmful taxes that would compromise small businesses or employees and have to pay more."

She also says she will fight so people with pre-existing conditions can maintain their coverage.

"So whether you have a son with asthma or a mom with diabetes. Right now you can depend on getting coverage at a fair price but unfortunately there is a continuing attempt to take that protection away and it would deny people with pre-existing health conditions the coverage they need and that's an area I'll continue to fight to make sure we protect."

On border security, Sinema says Arizona needs a comprehensive strategy and supports increased boots on the ground.

"But we also need to invest in technology like drones and cameras, towers, that allow us to see into the valleys where these dangerous cartels are moving in."

To create higher-paying jobs, Sinema says the state needs to invest more in its education system.

"With out a good k-12 and college education system, we won't be able to attract the businesses to create the jobs for Arizona families."