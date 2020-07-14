Pima County Elections looking for more poll workers for Aug. 4 primary

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Elections Department is looking for more people to work the polls for the state's primary election next month.

Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson says they're looking for more workers to step up and make democracy work for the Aug. 4 election. He says the job will require a 14-15 hour day for poll workers, who will be paid at least $155 for the job.

Poll workers need only to be registered voters in Pima County to participate.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Pima County Elections website.