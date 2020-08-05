Oro Valley permanent base adjustment ballot measure passes

TUCSON, Ariz. — A ballot measure in Oro Valley has passed that permanently expands the amount of money that the town can spend.

Prop 480 passed, according to preliminary vote totals, with 65 percent voting for the measure, and 34 percent voting against.

The proposition gives the town permanent control over the amount it spends, instead of using a state-calculated formula on how to spend money. For many years, the town has opted for a "home rule" exception, though that requires voter approval with a similar ballot measure every four years.

Oro Valley representatives say the measure will not increase taxes, impose new taxes, or allow the town to spend more than it collects in taxes.

An informational video produced by the town government explains the measure:

FULL RESULTS: Latest vote totals for Pima County primary races