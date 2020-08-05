Menu

McSally, Kelly set to face off for Arizona Senate seat in November

Mark Kelly Campaign, Martha McSally Campaign, Facebook
Mark Kelly and incumbent Sen. Martha McSally are facing off for Arizona's Senate seat in the 2020 election.
Posted at 8:14 PM, Aug 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-05 00:44:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly will be facing off for Arizona's Senate seat in the 2020 election this fall.

Both candidate cruised through their primary elections Tuesday. Kelly ran unopposed, but Republican Daniel McCarthy aimed to take the nomination from incumbent Senator Martha McSally.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate seat in January 2019, after she lost the race for Arizona's other Senate seat to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. The seat was first filled by Republican Jon Kyl after Sen. John McCain died in August 2018.

Arizona's race for Senate will likely be one of the most closely watched in the country. Democrats consider the election winnable in Arizona -- a long-held Republican stronghold -- and a key race on their path to retake the U.S. Senate, held by Republicans since the 2016 election. Sinema was the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in more than 20 years.

The 2020 general election is on Nov. 3.

FULL RESULTS: Latest vote totals from primary races across Arizona

