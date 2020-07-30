TUCSON, Ariz. — It's too late to request a mail-in ballot for Arizona's Aug. 4 primary, and Wednesday, July 29, is the recommended deadline to get your ballot in the mail.

But there are still options to cast your vote this election.

Vote Early

You can vote at 13 designated early voting sites in Pima County. Early voting began on July 8 and will last until Friday, July 31. There are also two dates of "emergency voting" at most of these sites.

Check the map below for the closest early voting site to you:

Drop off your mail-in ballot at an early voting site

If you missed Wednesday's deadline to get your ballot in the mail, you can still drop it off at one of the 13 early voting sites in the map above.

For voters worried about COVID-19, the Pima County Recorder's Office has made it easier and safer than ever to drop off your ballot this year with curbside stations.

Curbside drop off at Early Voting Sites. Find one near you:https://t.co/W0RycM6aX0 pic.twitter.com/kdadnMumwB — Pima County Recorder (@Pima_Co_Record) July 29, 2020

If you've already mailed your ballot, you can check its status on the Pima County Recorder's website.

Click here for the most up-to-date information from the Pima County Recorder's Office on the Aug. 4 primary election.

It's not too late to request a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election: Click here to submit your request online.