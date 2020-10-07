Menu

Kelly, McSally spar in only debate of Senate campaign

Republican Sen. Martha McSally came out swinging against her Democratic challenger in their only debate, accusing retired astronaut Mark Kelly of hiding his true beliefs.
Posted at 10:15 PM, Oct 06, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally came out swinging against her Democratic challenger in their only debate, accusing retired astronaut Mark Kelly of hiding his true beliefs.

Kelly on Tuesday accused McSally and President Donald Trump of failing to lead the country through the coronavirus outbreak.

He says a crisis of leadership brought on an economic calamity and has left people suffering.

The candidates returned over and over to their favored theme throughout the 90-minute debate that touched on the response to COVID-19, the Supreme Court, health care, immigration, guns, climate change and more.

