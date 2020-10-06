Judge: Video voting OK if necessary due to disability

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge ruled Arizona election officials can allow voters to cast ballots through video conferencing if necessary.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner declined a request by Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich to block the practice.

The judge agreed with Brnovich that state law requires "special election boards" that assist people who can't mark their own ballot to meet with the voter in person.

But he says that law is trumped by a federal law requiring that voters with disabilities be accommodated.

Democratic Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes used videoconferencing to help 10 people vote during the August primary.

Brnovich and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey say that's illegal.