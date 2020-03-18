Menu

Joe Biden wins Arizona Presidential Preference Election

Posted: 8:17 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 23:19:56-04
Paul Sancya/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Joe Biden

TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is continuing his march to the Democratic nomination for president Tuesday as the Associated Press projects him the winner of Arizona's Presidential Preference Election.

With 2 percent of precincts reporting, Biden leads Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders by 12 points, with 42 percent to 29 percent of the vote.

In Arizona, Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly both endorsed Biden for the nomination.

Earlier Tuesday night, as polls closed on the east coast, Biden was also the projected winner in Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

LIVE RESULTS: Arizona Presidential Preference Election

Biden's sweeping victory in Tuesday's contests could mark the end for Sanders's campaign. FiveThirtyEight -- a data journalism-focused website owned by ABC News -- gave Biden a more than 99 percent chance of winning the nomination before Tuesday's primary results were announced.

