Ducey backing school voucher expansion measure

4:24 PM, Oct 16, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is apparently willing to risk further angering the state's teachers by forcefully backing a measure that would massively expand the state's private school voucher system.

The Republican facing re-election has come out strongly this month in support of the school voucher plan, which is on the ballot as Proposition 305. A yes vote allows the vouchers system to expand, while a no vote rejects it.
    
The referendum was forced onto the ballot after teachers and public school supporters gathered enough signatures to block a Ducey-backed law passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature in 2017. This spring, Arizona teachers incensed at low pay and years of school budget cuts revolted, with tens of thousands of instructors staging a six-day strike over pay and other school funding issues.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top