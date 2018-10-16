Ducey backing school voucher expansion measure

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is apparently willing to risk further angering the state's teachers by forcefully backing a measure that would massively expand the state's private school voucher system.

The Republican facing re-election has come out strongly this month in support of the school voucher plan, which is on the ballot as Proposition 305. A yes vote allows the vouchers system to expand, while a no vote rejects it.



The referendum was forced onto the ballot after teachers and public school supporters gathered enough signatures to block a Ducey-backed law passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature in 2017. This spring, Arizona teachers incensed at low pay and years of school budget cuts revolted, with tens of thousands of instructors staging a six-day strike over pay and other school funding issues.

