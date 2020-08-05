Menu

Democrat Laura Conover wins Pima County Attorney primary, with no Republican opponent

Laura Conover campaign
Laura Conover
Posted at 9:42 PM, Aug 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-05 00:42:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Democrat Laura Conover now sees a clear path to the Pima County Attorney's office after winning Tuesday's primary.

Conover won the race for the Democratic nomination. With no Republican candidate filing to run for Pima County Attorney, the race will be a steep climb for any third party or write-in challenger.

Her opponent, Jonathan Mosher, conceded the race Tuesday night following early voting results.

“Tonight, the voters of Pima County have spoken. I congratulate Laura Conover and her supporters, and give my sincere thanks to everyone who worked so hard to bring our campaign of meaningful reform to the people. It has been an honor to serve the families of Pima County,” Mosher said.

The race for Pima County Attorney opened up after Barbara LaWall, who held the position since 1996, announced her retirement in October. LaWall endorsed Jonathan Mosher for the job, who currently serves as a deputy county attorney under LaWall.

