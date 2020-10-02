Menu

Delays at Arizona MVD affecting some who want to vote

Deadline to vote in primary is Monday
Posted at 1:47 PM, Oct 02, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Motor Vehicle Division is experiencing significant backlogs and wait times for callers, including some people who are trying to get new IDs so they can register to vote.

The division blames the delays on coronavirus precautions implemented. The agency switched to an appointment-only system with slots only available that are scheduled by phone. Prior to March, the division served 14,000 people daily in offices across the state.

Offices now requests by 5,000 people per day. The agency's online system allows people to register to vote using the numbers on their driver’s licenses or their state identification.

