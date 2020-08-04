COVID-19 protocol in place for Primary Election Day

TUCSON, Ariz. — Ballots are already being received and processed by dozens of poll workers in Pima County.

On Monday afternoon, Pima County had received nearly 200,000 ballots.

“There are about 580,000 people eligible to vote in this, 370,000 people requested to vote by mail,” explained Brad Nelson, director of Pima County Elections.

For registered Democrats and Republicans that still have their hands on early ballots, it's not too late. Voters can track the status of their ballots online.

“Individuals who were in possession of their early ballot, don't drop it in the mail today because it won't make it to us on time.The U.S. Postal Service does a great job, but chances are it's not going to make it. So, if you're still in possession of your ballot today, take it to one of the early voting drop-off locations," he said.

There are dozens of polling locations and you can find the one closest to you on the Pima County Recorder’s website.

Nelson said the county is expecting a moderate in-person turnout.

Those casting their ballot in-person will have a clean experience. Voters will be required to wear a face mask.

“We will have hand sanitizers, disinfectant, social distancing signs, [and] floor tapes. The kind of things that you see in most businesses,” said Nelson.

Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on primary election day, August 4.